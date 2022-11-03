Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Raised to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of AX stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $729,303. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 499,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

