BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BCE were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

