Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $641.50

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 641.50 ($7.42) and last traded at GBX 639 ($7.39), with a volume of 174954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624.50 ($7.22).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 685 ($7.92) to GBX 720 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.52) to GBX 675 ($7.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.21) to GBX 711 ($8.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.27) to GBX 800 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 598 ($6.91) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691 ($7.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2,434.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 596.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 527.95.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

