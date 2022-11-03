Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Acquires $412,026.00 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vlad Coric also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Vlad Coric acquired 41,930 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $623,499.10.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. Analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

