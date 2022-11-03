Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CEO Acquires $412,026.00 in Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) CEO Vlad Coric acquired 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vlad Coric also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 28th, Vlad Coric acquired 41,930 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $623,499.10.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,960,490.00.
Biohaven Price Performance
Shares of BHVN stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60.
Institutional Trading of Biohaven
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biohaven by 24.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.81.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
