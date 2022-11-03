BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 29,226 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXC has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.73. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

