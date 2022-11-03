BTIG Research Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $60.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.46. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,158,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

