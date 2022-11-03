Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

