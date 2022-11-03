Candriam S.C.A. Has $113.92 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,897 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $113,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

