Cathal G. Phelan Sells 10,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Impinj Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Impinj by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 8.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

