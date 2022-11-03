Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.9 %

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.