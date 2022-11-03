Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $705.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.