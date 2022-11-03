Citigroup Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

