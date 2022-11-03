Citigroup Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.
Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %
Comcast stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.