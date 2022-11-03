Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

CIVB opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

About Civista Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

