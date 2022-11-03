Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Raised to $26.50 at Hovde Group

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.