Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Raised to $26.50 at Hovde Group

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $2,032,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 221.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

