Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,033 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 5.8 %

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $622.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

