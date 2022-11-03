Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Position Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

