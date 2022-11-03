Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.08. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

