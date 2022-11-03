Comerica Bank Acquires 730 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

