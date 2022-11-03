Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $132,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $385,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.