Comerica Bank Buys 2,621 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.32.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $143.51 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

