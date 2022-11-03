Comerica Bank Buys 33,000 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UAE opened at $15.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

