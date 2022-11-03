Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 29,766 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

