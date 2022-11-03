Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

