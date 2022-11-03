Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,158,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,323,000 after acquiring an additional 209,238 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

