Comerica Bank Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MBB opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $108.18.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.