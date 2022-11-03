Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

