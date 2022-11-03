Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

