Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
Renasant Stock Performance
Renasant Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.43%.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renasant (RNST)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.