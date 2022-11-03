Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

