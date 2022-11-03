Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRVL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $156.26 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,879,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,920 shares in the company, valued at $72,879,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,718 shares of company stock worth $1,932,295. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.



