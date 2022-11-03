Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after purchasing an additional 643,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.