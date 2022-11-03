Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

B&G Foods Price Performance

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.