Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 210.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter worth $44,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other Ranpak news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ranpak news, Director Antonio Grassotti acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,673.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 15,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $74,504.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,004.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $181,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

