Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

COTY stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

