Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Argan by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $473.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $118.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Argan from €104.00 ($104.00) to €87.00 ($87.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About Argan

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

