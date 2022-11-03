Comerica Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.77.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

