Comerica Bank Has $1.32 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.