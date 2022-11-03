Comerica Bank Has $1.33 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

JD.com Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 0.47. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

