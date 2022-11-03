Comerica Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE:DY opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,957 shares of company stock worth $10,446,088. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

