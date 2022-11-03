Comerica Bank Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.57. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

