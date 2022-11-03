Comerica Bank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.