Comerica Bank Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

