Comerica Bank Has $1.44 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 503,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 66,178 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 378,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 16,908.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 346,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,744,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $52.22 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.