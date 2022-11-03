Comerica Bank Has $1.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 348,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $109.38 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.