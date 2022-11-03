Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $4,832,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $83.91.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

