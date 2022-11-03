Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $41.29 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

