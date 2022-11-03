Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,721 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,714,000 after purchasing an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 123,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,452,000 after purchasing an additional 318,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

