Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 147.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 180,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 107,265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,189,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI opened at $14.69 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 28,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $424,910.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,851 shares of company stock worth $877,531. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.