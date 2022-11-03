Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 91.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $78.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $173.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Baidu

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

