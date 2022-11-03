Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Lindsay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 43.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 43.0% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.55. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Stories

