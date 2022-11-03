Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shake Shack Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

SHAK opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.